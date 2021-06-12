Letter: Invest in Reading Recovery

The anniversary of the Memorial Day fire at Lincoln Public Schools District Office always leaves me a bit sad because I lost every personal and professional teaching item I owned. It was my desk in my cubicle that was set on fire.

The 2021 anniversary is even more troubling because the Reading Recovery program was disbanded a month ago in favor of literacy groups. In my mind, it's every child's right to receive the needed level of support to succeed in early literacy experiences. We have 25 years of data showing this program works.

Reading Recovery is an individually designed and delivered to provide highly skilled teaching to accelerate children to an average level in 12 to 20 weeks. It's the best program the district can provide for at-risk first graders. Literacy group teaching is survival of the fittest, with the lowest readers falling further behind every year.

As the retired Reading Recovery teacher leader, I encourage people to urge Superintendent Steve Joel and the board to use COVID-19 funding to continue this program. Of course, children must be computer literate, but behind those skills are excellent reading, writing and speaking skills. Invest money where it makes the biggest difference in our students' lives.

Jeanette M. Tiwald, Lincoln

