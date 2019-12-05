Letter, 12/6: Invest in quality of life, tax breaks

So, Gov. Pete Ricketts is concerned about workers at the company his family started, T D Ameritrade. That company is being acquired by another and a lot of jobs are in danger of being lost. Also the company's headquarters are leaving the state.

Gov. Ricketts's family will make a windfall when the merger takes effect, but he is looking out for the employees who might be let go, and wants the Legislature to pass LB 720, a bill to give tax incentives to corporations in Nebraska.

His position is ironic in that T D Ameritrade already received millions in state tax relief but chose to close its headquarters here and abandon jobs anyway.

Not only is it inappropriate that Ricketts advocate for tax breaks for a company his family will have a huge investment in, but it seems obvious that tax incentives for this company did not seem to have paid off for Nebraska's workers.

The state should invest in quality of life issues that encourage companies to stay in Nebraska, not give expensive tax credits that companies do not need and do not appreciate.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

