Letter: Invest in future, not prison

Spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a new prison here in Nebraska isn’t just financially irresponsible but also logically unsound. Building a new prison will have zero positive impacts on our community.

Report after report has shown that building a new prison will not solve Nebraska’s horrific overcrowding emergency. The solutions to this crisis are many, but building a new prison is not one of them.

That’s right: The overcrowding is so bad that building a new prison will not solve it.

Recently, the Legislature with pressure from Gov. Pete Ricketts set aside $14.9 million for the planning phase of this new prison. Instead of investing in punitive infrastructure that has proven unsuccessful in helping communities thrive, we need to start acting financially responsible and ethically responsible.

We need to invest in care. Nebraska should be investing those millions of dollars into programs that help children, their families and the wider community.