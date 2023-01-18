Letter: Invest in election infrastructure

As the New Year kicks into high gear, we’ve already seen quite a commotion in Congress. But let’s not forget how some leaders chose to leave before the holidays: passing an enormous omnibus bill full of special interest spending yet somehow failing to invest enough in our election infrastructure.

I’m a fiscal conservative but targeted federal spending on priorities is warranted, including for our elections.

While we are just past a major midterm election cycle, preparations are already underway for the 2024 presidential election. Election officials work year-round to ensure the security and efficiency of our elections meet rigorous standards. That year-round work requires year-round support – including financial support.

Counties across Nebraska take pride in administering quality elections. Some face greater challenges than others. Some lack storage, adequate temperature control and the funds necessary to modernize office equipment and technology. Others strive to be at the cutting edge of election technologies. But all of them deserve support.

Congress has made investments over the years, albeit irregular in sum and cadence. But this was one of their last chances to make the necessary investments needed in preparation for 2024, and the old Congress missed their shot. What was previously a $400 million sum included in the federal budget was ultimately cut down to just $75 million, a huge blow to state and local officials across the country.

Thankfully, we have strong Republican leadership in Washington representing Nebraska, and they have a real opportunity to help our communities.

Stephen Postier, York