Letter: Insurrection must have consequence

Accountability in our executive branch judicial and legislative branches is paramount. When a crime is committed, there must to be consequences, as when a child lies to a parent or teacher, or a teen shoplifts gum or candy or something else. Or a president lies or incites tyranny and insurrection.

There are consequences of our actions. In government, there is a higher level of accountability because we have invested the public trust. It is our duty as a nation, to stand up and say enough is enough. No more lies, no more tyranny and insurrection.

If you teach a child the golden rule, and have consequences, then you create a citizen who respects the laws of this great nation and who will have a greater respect for our great constitution, which was cautiously penned by men of honor in order to form a more perfect union under God, with liberty and justice for all men and women.

Individuals who have never faced consequences for their actions tend to continue to lie and cheat and do not care of the consequences, primarily because they were never disciplined for them.

I believe any reasonable senator who has respect for themselves should have come to the same conclusion I have come to and that is to convict and move on as a nation under God.

Constance K. Rose, Lincoln

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0