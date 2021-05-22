 Skip to main content
Letter: Insurance choice needed
Letter: Insurance choice needed

Ben Nelson

Ben Nelson reflects on his time in the U.S. Senate during an interview in his Omaha home in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

“… a senator who wanted no public option provision in the bill, carefully-tailored abortion language and Medicaid expansion only as optional for the states.” (“Ben Nelson is cameo star in new Obamacare book,” May 16.).

The biggest problem with the ACA is that there is no public option. We have Ben Nelson to thank for this.

If a person wants health insurance, they must buy it from a private company. This is good for the insurance industry and bad for the people because private insurance companies must make a profit to improve the bottom line. There is no profit motive in the public sphere.

Nelson forced Harry Reid to bring a bill to the floor without a public option by claiming he would not vote for cloture if the bill contained a public option.

I am on Medicare, but I can still buy private, supplemental health insurance, or I have the option to go on a Medicare Advantage plan where a private company administers my health insurance. Choice is always better than not having a choice. Health insurance companies are opposed to public insurance because they view this as competition.

Nelson was an insurance executive before he went into politics and is now back with big insurance. He sided with big insurance and against the people.

We have public education, but people can opt to send their children to private schools or to homeschool their children. All people should be able to choose public health insurance as they can choose public education.

William Boernke, Lincoln

