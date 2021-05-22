Letter: Insurance choice needed

“… a senator who wanted no public option provision in the bill, carefully-tailored abortion language and Medicaid expansion only as optional for the states.” (“Ben Nelson is cameo star in new Obamacare book,” May 16.).

The biggest problem with the ACA is that there is no public option. We have Ben Nelson to thank for this.

If a person wants health insurance, they must buy it from a private company. This is good for the insurance industry and bad for the people because private insurance companies must make a profit to improve the bottom line. There is no profit motive in the public sphere.

Nelson forced Harry Reid to bring a bill to the floor without a public option by claiming he would not vote for cloture if the bill contained a public option.

I am on Medicare, but I can still buy private, supplemental health insurance, or I have the option to go on a Medicare Advantage plan where a private company administers my health insurance. Choice is always better than not having a choice. Health insurance companies are opposed to public insurance because they view this as competition.