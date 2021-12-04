Letter: Initiative would harm schools

Although Gov. Pete Ricketts has not put his thumb on the scales of whether he supports the current petition drive underway to replace not only the Nebraska State Board of education but the Nebraska Department of Education, it is clear where his sympathies lie.

Ricketts would be peachy keen with a new Office of Education accountable only to him. He would be the new education czar of Nebraska. This would totally undermine the shared democratic elements of the relationship between parents, teachers and administrators in the state and threaten public education in Nebraska.

Kelli Brady, one of the sponsors of the petition, thinks that this move would, “Give the power back to the people that are dealing directly with the children,” as though only parents deal directly with children and not teachers.

With all due respect to Brady, I think she’s been seduced by the Republican ploy to give power to a central figure like a governor in the hopes that he will give that power back to parents. Good luck with that!