Letter: Initiative would harm schools
Ricketts

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/26/2021 - Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Although Gov. Pete Ricketts has not put his thumb on the scales of whether he supports the current petition drive underway to replace not only the Nebraska State Board of education but the Nebraska Department of Education, it is clear where his sympathies lie.

Ricketts would be peachy keen with a new Office of Education accountable only to him. He would be the new education czar of Nebraska. This would totally undermine the shared democratic elements of the relationship between parents, teachers and administrators in the state and threaten public education in Nebraska.

Kelli Brady, one of the sponsors of the petition, thinks that this move would, “Give the power back to the people that are dealing directly with the children,” as though only parents deal directly with children and not teachers.

With all due respect to Brady, I think she’s been seduced by the Republican ploy to give power to a central figure like a governor in the hopes that he will give that power back to parents. Good luck with that!

Michael Connely, one of the Republican sponsors of the petition, stated in a blog post that “there is no time to discuss positions. We must act now!” These are the words of someone who doesn’t want people to think. How educational is that?

The Nebraska Department of Education was created by a constitutional amendment in 1952 with the support of nearly 63% of the voters.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

