Letter: Initiative 433 will help families

I have worked hard in customer service and claims management since I was 17 and have never made more than $15 an hour. I am voting for Initiative 433 so that we can gradually raise the wage to $15 an hour and support Nebraska families.

Not only am I a worker, but I am also the proud parent of a Lincoln Public Schools student. Lincoln’s public schools boast an impressive 80.8% graduation rate, but they also have a 43.4% poverty rate, determined by the number of students whose families receive free and reduced lunch benefits. My son is one of those students. To qualify for this program, a family's total income must be no more than $33,873.50 for a single parent with one child, or $51,337.50 for a family of four. This poverty rate is not a statistic to be proud of.

By raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour — roughly $31,200 annually — we could significantly reduce the poverty level in our state, making it a far better place to work and live. We can improve my life and the lives of thousands of LPS families who only want what’s best for their families. Together, we can vote for Initiative 433 and improve our community.

Kimberly Baker, Lincoln