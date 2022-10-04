 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Initiative 433 will help families

  • 0

I have worked hard in customer service and claims management since I was 17 and have never made more than $15 an hour. I am voting for Initiative 433 so that we can gradually raise the wage to $15 an hour and support Nebraska families.

Not only am I a worker, but I am also the proud parent of a Lincoln Public Schools student. Lincoln’s public schools boast an impressive 80.8% graduation rate, but they also have a 43.4% poverty rate, determined by the number of students whose families receive free and reduced lunch benefits. My son is one of those students. To qualify for this program, a family's total income must be no more than $33,873.50 for a single parent with one child, or $51,337.50 for a family of four. This poverty rate is not a statistic to be proud of.

By raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour — roughly $31,200 annually — we could significantly reduce the poverty level in our state, making it a far better place to work and live. We can improve my life and the lives of thousands of LPS families who only want what’s best for their families. Together, we can vote for Initiative 433 and improve our community.

People are also reading…

Kimberly Baker, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-en…

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm…

Letter: Let justice be served

Letter: Let justice be served

I am disappointed, but not surprised, at the heartless decision to deny Earnest Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. (Pardons Board d…

Letter: Vote without adding hoops

Letter: Vote without adding hoops

Constitutional changes are to be undertaken soberly and after much careful consideration -- meaning, initiated only to correct some egregious …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News