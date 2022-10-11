Letter: Initiative 433 part of solution

Nebraska businesses and institutions suffer from a lack of good workers. Workforce development is the No. 1 priority of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. We cannot attract and retain the workers we need in Nebraska if we do not pay salaries that allow working families to earn enough to cover food, rent and healthcare. Initiative 433 will address this problem for Nebraska.

Nebraskans are hard workers. They care about doing a good job and supporting the business or organization that they work for. But they expect to be paid a wage that allows them to take care of their family and provide for their children’s education. Initiative 433 will increase what Nebraska workers earn and keep them in Nebraska and engaged with their employer.

Initiative 433 will increase the number of workers available to be hired for critical jobs. It will keep hard-working Nebraskans in Nebraska’s workforce so our businesses can thrive.

Besides the moral fairness of paying our workers a reasonable wage for their hard work, Initiative 433 is good for Nebraska’s economy and businesses.

Max Larsen, Lincoln