Whatever happened to Republicans' insistence that parents should be in charge of their children's best interests? What happened to Republicans' insistence that parents' opinions and beliefs about how their children are raised and educated must be respected?

That insistence died when Republicans decided to attack transgender children. Transgender children's parents are marginalized because Republican lawmakers know better. Republicans believe that parents should be the best guides for their children except when the parents' ideas and values run counter to Republican ideas. Sens. Dave Murman, Julie Slama and Kathleen Kauth are among the worst offenders.

It is astounding to read Murman's viewpoints. He seems to reject anyone who doesn't meet his definition of a good Christian. His proposals will threaten and terrorize children who just might be different from him. Slama and Kauth say they want to protect children. Protect them from their parents? From healthcare professionals? From whom are these children being protected?

Where are the educated individuals who should have these children's interests are heart? Where are the people who actually care about children?

Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt have shown themselves to be those people. They are standing for all children, including those who Murman, Slama, Kauth and many others want to control.

Thank goodness for people such as Cavanaugh and Hunt.

Nanci Sherwood, Lincoln