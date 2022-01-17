Letter: Infrastructure before tax cuts

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan are grandstanding and clearly miss the hypocrisy of their statements regarding the $400 million state budget surplus. “The state needs some control over local taxes.” Really?

Seems like I’ve heard exactly the opposite with respect to federal control of state matters. Don’t hear me wrong; I’m in complete agreement that Nebraska taxpayers need property tax relief. However, we also have an egregious number of infrastructure needs that are continuously ignored by our governor and Legislature. When these needs are budgeted for in an expeditious fashion, then we can agree to “give back” the taxpayers' money.