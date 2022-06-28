Letter: Indifference to human life

When State Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to permit unregulated carry of weapons succumbed to a rare instance of political sanity, Brewer became ill-tempered and vindictive — symptoms of the in-vogue sore-loser syndrome.

After huffily leaving the chamber, he later blustered he "had called every gun rights group in the nation so they can target those who voted against him," according to the Nebraska Examiner, April 11. Even metaphorically spoken, his words are indicative of a public menace, not a public servant.

This petulant intimidation comes from those exploiting the very problem they helped create and continue to foment.

With Chicken Little frenzy, they squawk about more guns as protection in a dangerous nation. Intentionally populating a finite area with more guns than people does create risks for its inhabitants. Duh!

Their propagated fear stems from paradoxical fealty to the NRA’s truncated version of the 2nd Amendment, profitably excised of what was ostensibly intended to keep us safe, "A well-regulated militia ..."

Even the Supreme Court ignored its own constitutional boundaries and effectively changed "militia" to "individual." (D.C. v. Heller)

During his confirmation hearings, Chief Justice Roberts said, “Judges are like umpires. They don’t make the rules.”

Then why are they?

Congress and state legislatures have sole authority to amend our Constitution. (Article V)

However momentary, "well-regulated" remains intact, legally defining and constraining the entity, composite or discrete, that ensures "the security of a free state" (now tenuous as well).

Emulating zealous evangelicals’ self-serving interpretations of their sacred scripture, Brewer symbolizes all those dedicated to a similar rendering of our country’s revered document.

The resulting callous indifference to human life will be their epitaph.

To paraphrase Shakespeare, the evil that men do lives after them, but is oft interred with the bones of the good.

Larry McClung, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0