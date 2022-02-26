 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Independent probe needed

The suspension of LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, potentially retaliation against an employee who has been a critic of the department, is a warning signal. There may be more trouble in LPD than we realize. Possible retaliation against Bonkiewicz raises two red flags.

First, it suggests officials might be abusing their authority to silence one critic and to deter other employees who might come forward. Secondly, retaliation against whistleblowers is often a sign of an ongoing coverup in the bureaucracy, as officials scramble to keep embarrassing information from surfacing.

Situations like this call for enlightened leadership from elected officials. Unfortunately, in my experience there are two barriers to this. First, elected officials tend to want to defer to the bureaucrats to let them “clean up their own mess.” This is a mistake which, in my role as Nebraska’s ombudsman, I saw even governors make in the past.

The problem is that if elected officials defer to the bureaucrats and there is, in fact, a serious problem, then the elected officials end up “owning” that problem themselves because of their own failure to act.

The other barrier to enlightened leadership in this situation is the city’s own lawyers. These lawyers, who are representing the city in lawsuits filed against LPD, are counseling elected officials “not to get involved,” because it might complicate the litigation of these matters. This, too, is a trap, because if the situation eventually blows up, then it will be the elected officials, not the lawyers, who will have to take the blame.

My advice is for the mayor and City Council to organize an independent external investigation of this situation and let the chips fall where they may. This would be enlightened leadership and would mean that at least our elected officials are doing their jobs.

Marshall Lux, Lincoln

