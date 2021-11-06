Letter: Independence? Yes. More oil? No.

I found Thad Emerson’s letter to the editor ("Time for oil independence," Oct. 28) interesting, but his only option for oil independence was to ramp up U.S. oil production. Driving through eastern Colorado recently, I saw numerous new oil wells and huge new storage tanks, so it looks to me as if U.S. oil production is already up.
A much wiser and healthier approach toward oil independence is placing a price on carbon (oil) consumption. This will encourage the use of other energy alternatives. It will make fossil fuels, whether inside the U.S. or imported from other countries, pay the full cost of their polluting and encourage more innovation into battery storage.
Barb Hellerich, Lincoln