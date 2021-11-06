 Skip to main content
Letter: Independence? Yes. More oil? No.
Oil Production Prices

The oil drilling rig Polar Pioneer is towed toward a dock in Elliott Bay in Seattle. The government says U.S. oil production will keep climbing and set new records in 2019 and 2020 while oil prices will remain below last year’s levels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Tuesday it expects the United States to pump 12.4 million barrels of crude a day in 2019 and 13.2 million barrels a day in 2020.

 Elaine Thompson, Associated Press

I found Thad Emerson’s letter to the editor ("Time for oil independence," Oct. 28) interesting, but his only option for oil independence was to ramp up U.S.  oil production. Driving through eastern Colorado recently, I saw numerous new oil wells and huge new storage tanks, so it looks to me as if U.S. oil production is already up.

A much wiser and healthier approach toward oil independence is placing a price on carbon (oil) consumption. This will encourage the use of other energy alternatives. It will make fossil fuels, whether inside the U.S. or imported from other countries, pay the full cost of their polluting and encourage more innovation into battery storage.

Barb Hellerich, Lincoln

