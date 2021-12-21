Letter: Inclusivity goes beyond race

Diversity and inclusion are two terms that are growing in today’s public policy debates. It is important for all that promote diversity and inclusion to recognize this goes beyond just race, ethnicity and gender.

Diversity and inclusion also means people with disabilities, for example, those who can hear and those who have hearing loss or are deaf. Some go to great public lengths to promote that inclusivity, recognizing diversity amongst us and sharing videos with messages on how they are inclusive.

However, when these messages are inaccessible due to simply not adding English subtitles, this ends up being the exact opposite – exclusive, and is overt ableism. In order to affect positive change, performance advocacy needs to stop.

In the end, it’s not the talk that matters, but the walk. If you open a door for access, the path and door must be accessible to allow everyone in.

John Wyvill, Lincoln

Executive director, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

