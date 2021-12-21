 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Letter: Inclusivity goes beyond race
0 Comments

Letter: Inclusivity goes beyond race

  • 0
Accessible playground, 08.21

Beckett Olson, 6, plays on the playground with his father, Cameron, at Antelope Park in August. The Olsons are working to get an all-inclusive playground for Beckett and other children with a variety of special needs.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Diversity and inclusion are two terms that are growing in today’s public policy debates. It is important for all that promote diversity and inclusion to recognize this goes beyond just race, ethnicity and gender.

Diversity and inclusion also means people with disabilities, for example, those who can hear and those who have hearing loss or are deaf. Some go to great public lengths to promote that inclusivity, recognizing diversity amongst us and sharing videos with messages on how they are inclusive.

However, when these messages are inaccessible due to simply not adding English subtitles, this ends up being the exact opposite – exclusive, and is overt ableism. In order to affect positive change, performance advocacy needs to stop.

In the end, it’s not the talk that matters, but the walk. If you open a door for access, the path and door must be accessible to allow everyone in.

John Wyvill, Lincoln

Executive director, Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News