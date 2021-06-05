Letter: Include all in nation's recovery

Gov. Pete Ricketts has ended the extra subsidies (that the federal government is providing) to working-class Americans because things are "back to normal."

The data does not support Republicans' crusade to punish working-class Americans for the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality is, Republicans were eager to give a massive handout to the richest Americans and big corporations, but now they are outraged that unemployed Americans are being given $300 to simply put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.

Significant barriers remain that are preventing people from returning to work, such as caregiving responsibilities and concerns about the health risks still surrounding the pandemic. That's why it is so important that Congress passes the American Families Plan and that we continue working to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

President Biden's actions are working, and the economy is growing. Some forecasters predict that it will grow faster than any time in the last 40 years. However those hardest hit are still in need of economic assistance. Governor Ricketts, even if you are correct, I suggest that "back to normal" isn't good enough. Normal left too many of us out!