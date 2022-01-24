Letter: Inaction puts lives at risk

I am a wife, mother, grandmother and a nurse. I want to express my utter disbelief and outrage regarding our governor, attorney general and many of the Republican senators of our state.

Our children, youth and adults of all ages continue to become ill and some die due to COVID-19 and its variants. We have the tools to combat this virus, masks indoors and in crowds, vaccination and boosters and social distancing. Three simple steps to decrease deaths, illness and provide relief to our long overburdened and overwhelmed hospitals and staff.

Yet the governor and attorney general will not support our public health departments, healthcare systems and all staff by supporting vaccinations for all and mask mandates. Instead of supporting public health departments, healthcare systems and staff and protecting all, they file lawsuits against such health measures.

The sheer amount of misinformation, conspiracy theories and lies regarding COVID, vaccinations and masking remains overwhelming. We all need to come together to support one another in our community and across our state.