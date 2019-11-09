Let's define the rich as the 10% of taxpayers who pay the most taxes.
The top income quintile pays 69% of federal taxes, according to the Congressional Budget Office. This means that we in the 90% pay much less of the total tax bill. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Rich.
The very rich Henry Ford and John D. Rockefeller set up charitable foundations. Many years later, in the early 1970s, these two foundations funded research plots in the Philippines that led to the development of miracle rice, with a yield four times that of any known rice plant. Millions owe their very lives to miracle rice. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Rich.
The rich are huge owners of common stock. American corporations provide jobs, products and services worldwide. American capitalism is dramatically elevating the human condition.
The rich in America buy billions of dollars of government debt obligations. Mr. and Mrs. Rich are funding our national debt, national defense and social programs for the needy.
So, these scoldings of the rich by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren seem ridiculous to me.
If there were no demand for our services or products, we would soon be out of jobs. The rich purchase many goods and services, providing employment and paychecks for us. Spending by the rich is especially helpful during recessions. The rich act as a safety net, continuing to spend in tough times because they have savings.
Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Rich.
I hope you aspire to become rich by owning a 500-stock index fund and buying more shares on a regular basis, as suggested by Warren Buffett. You will draw dividends, interest and capital gains to Nebraska to benefit the state as a whole.
And you will be great benefit to all of us, right along with the rich. Thanks from all of us.
Bill North, Lincoln