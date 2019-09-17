The definition of "fealty" 1(a) : the fidelity of a vassal or feudal tenant to his lord (b): the obligation of such fidelity. The vassal vowed fealty to the king.
If Matt Innis, former Lancaster County Republican Party chairman and U.S. Senate candidate, feels that Sen. Ben Sasse's lack of "formal endorsement of Trump’s reelection next year suggests a lack of fealty to the president,” (“Sasse gets a surprise endorsement,” Sept. 12) then perhaps Mr. Innis should move to where he can be a vassal and vow fealty to a king.
Even though our current president acts like he wants to be king, he isn’t -- and no one should vow fealty to our president. Our representatives, no matter their party, pledge to uphold our Constitution, not pledge fealty to whomever the president might be.
Our representatives should speak up when they disagree with the president, especially when they are of the same party!
Harry Heafer, Lincoln