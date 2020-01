It has been suggested that removing Donald Trump from office via impeachment would “normalize” the use of impeachment as a political weapon.

This might be valid if Trump himself were within the normal range of politicians, but he is not.

In fact, he epitomizes the kind of dangerous and dishonest outlier for whom the impeachment clause was put in the Constitution. His removal would strengthen our political system, not weaken it.

Dan Howell, Lincoln

