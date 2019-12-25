Letter, 12/26: Impeachment reaction appalling
Letter, 12/26: Impeachment reaction appalling

President Donald Trump exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The reaction of Nebraska's congressional delegation to the impeachment of Donald Trump was predictable and sad.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said his mail and phone traffic had been overwhelmingly in favor of impeachment. He believes there is no evidence of impeachable behavior. He said "the intensity of those who believe in impeachment is much higher than the majority of Nebraskans who are less engaged." Does this mean he thinks most Nebraskans are not paying attention or just don't care?

Rep. Don Bacon said the whole process is just a ploy to undo an election and is just the Democrats' disdain for Donald Trump.

Rep. Adrian Smith likewise sees no impeachable conduct, just the Democrats dreaming up a solution for which there is no problem.

Then there is Sen. Deb Fischer who says the process was secretive and unfair. She said: "House Democrats did not provide President Trump the basic fairness afforded to other presidents in past impeachment inquiries."

Secretive? These hearings were on TV for hours and hours. Unfair? Trump was invited to come before the committee, which he refused to do.

Bill Clinton testified before the committee during his impeachment. Trump also ordered members of his administration and other associates of his to ignore congressional subpoenas. If this is not obstruction of Congress, what is?

Earl Flittner, Waverly

