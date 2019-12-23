Letter, 12/24: Impeachment least we can do


The Tuesday, Dec. 17, Journal Star article commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, and the 19,000 American troops who died there, was a sobering reminder of the sacrifices made by so many over the years.

Historically, 40 million or more Americans have served in our armed forces -- all of whom took essentially the same oath as the president to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies … " Millions of them put their lives on the line, ostensibly in defense of this country and our allies; more than a million of those died doing so.

Savor the irony: We now have a president who, having lied his way out of military service, denigrates our allies and, through corrupt abuse of power, demonstrates little regard for the Constitution for which others believed they had fought and died. And we have a compliant Congress that can't even bring itself to exercise its constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities.

It is a disgrace. The dead must be spinning in their graves. Impeachment is the least we can do to redeem ourselves.

John Buckley, Lincoln

