Letter, 12/29: Impeachment evidence clear

Twelve witnesses provided consistent and corroborating testimony that President Trump pressured Ukranian President Zelensky to announce an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for military aid and a White House visit.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney affirmed publicly that the president withheld military aid as a quid pro quo, stating “we do that all the time … get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

There should not be political influence in foreign policy, and involving a foreign government in American domestic affairs undermines national security. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland stated in a meeting on July 10 that he had an agreement with the White House chief of staff that President Zelensky would get a meeting with President Trump if Ukraine agreed to announce the investigations. President Trump has blocked former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Mulvaney from testifying before Congress.

Congress is a co-equal branch of government with the executive, and the president does not have the authority to disregard congressional approval of military aid to Ukraine.