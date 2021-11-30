Letter: Immigration reform needed

Two presentations I heard on Nov. 16 served to drive a significant point home.

First, Bryan Slone of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce spoke at a Lincoln chamber breakfast during which he shared the results of a summer of listening to and surveying of business people across Nebraska. The top items on the list of issues Nebraska businesses face are finding skilled people to fill jobs and the need for housing.

Slone mentioned the possibility of recruiting immigrants to help meet the need for people to fill available jobs and build the housing we need. You can find more details about the Nebraska chamber’s work at: nechamber.com/chamber-news.

Second, the program at my Rotary meeting that day focused on how Nebraska was settled during the homesteading in the late 1800s. The Homestead Act of 1862 was America’s invitation to the world to immigrate and populate the country. The very first homestead on record was in Nebraska.

Ultimately, Nebraska led the 29 other states open for homesteading in the percentage of acres distributed to immigrants. Today many Nebraskans are descendants of those immigrants.