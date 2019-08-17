Recently, federal immigration officers arrested over 600 immigrants in Mississippi in what's being reported as the largest sweep ever.
This likely means that 600 families have been dismantled. Children will be asking, "Where is Mommy?" and "Where is Daddy?"
This is an economic issue as well as humanitarian one -- who will replace those 600 workers? Who will provide the food to those businesses customers? Are there 600 people in Mississippi waiting in line to work at the food processing plant?
This raid makes no sense for businesses, people or communities. The only thing that makes sense about this is the political gain that comes from the headlines.
Locking people up is a strategy that has worked for other politicians, and it's happening again. Are we going to let politicians use immigrants as pawns in their political races? Terrorizing families with threat of being separated is inhumane. And is way below what a great America looks like.
People in Lincoln haven't called for a stop to what's happening to immigrants in this country. Our administration must put a stop to the separation and detention of hard working families who are not hurting anyone. And they won't do it until more people in Lincoln tell them to do it.
If you care about families, if you care about protecting lives, if you care about politicians not taking advantage of people for their own gain -- call Sen. Ben Sasse, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and tell them to stop this.
Stephanie Lynn Bondi, Lincoln