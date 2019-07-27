Why is immigration the political issue that it has become? Immigration has been one of the simple facts of life since life first appeared on the face of the planet.
Life did not spontaneously emerge full bloom on the Earth as we find it to be today or at any other period in the living historical record on the planet. If not for immigration, much of the planet would be a relatively lifeless void and barren rock orbiting the solar system.
Humans would never have left the cradle of their origins in eastern Africa; neither the Western Euro-Caucasians or their East-Asian Indian predecessors before them, would have discovered and come to inhabit the North American continent. None of us would be here today!
Life, with human life being no exception, simply moves in the direction of discovering and inhabiting more favorable living conditions. People, not much different from cattle, are regularly reaching and moving to find better grazing conditions on the other side of the fence.
Unfortunately, for many, the “grazing conditions” do not need to be much better to be an improvement over where they, through no fault of their own, were born.
Life is incessantly searching for the means to thrive and survive, and, whenever immigration and emigration are no longer viable options for populations having increased beyond the carrying capacity of their environment, the only other remaining alternatives are suppressing natality or increasing mortality. Either limit procreative breeding or accept greater mortality.
Stu Luttich, Geneva