Letter: Immigrants not taking over U.S.
Letter: Immigrants not taking over U.S.

Biden Border

FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants carry children while in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn't more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

Most of the present problems in the world are related to the worldwide adventures of the people of several European countries centuries ago. Those ventures resulted in either brutal colonization and plundering of several parts of the world (Africa, South America, South Asia, Middle East, the islands around the world) or outright occupation and almost total decimation of the native people (Australia, North America).

Some of the legacies of colonization are the poverty and dangerous living conditions in many of the former colonies, and a small number of desperate people from them are undertaking migrations at the risk of their lives.

Many such people are already among us around the world doing hard and dangerous jobs that others won't touch. Apparently, we have about 11 million of them who do not have formal immigration papers but are providing critical services needed by many of us in our country.

There are no signs of them taking over our country. In this regard, it might make more sense to worry about the people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Those already here or desperate to come to serve our needs while significantly improving the quality of their own lives deserve humane and compassionate treatment. We should put ourselves in their position and ask how we would like to be treated by those with the power to do so.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

