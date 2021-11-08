Letter: Immigrants not taking over U.S.

Most of the present problems in the world are related to the worldwide adventures of the people of several European countries centuries ago. Those ventures resulted in either brutal colonization and plundering of several parts of the world (Africa, South America, South Asia, Middle East, the islands around the world) or outright occupation and almost total decimation of the native people (Australia, North America).

Some of the legacies of colonization are the poverty and dangerous living conditions in many of the former colonies, and a small number of desperate people from them are undertaking migrations at the risk of their lives.

Many such people are already among us around the world doing hard and dangerous jobs that others won't touch. Apparently, we have about 11 million of them who do not have formal immigration papers but are providing critical services needed by many of us in our country.

There are no signs of them taking over our country. In this regard, it might make more sense to worry about the people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.