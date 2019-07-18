We, as a country, have elected an official to the highest office in the western world who sits in his room, getting his jollies by scaring as many people of color as possible.
We've relinquished our own unalienable rights in doing this: the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There's a reason why they're mentioned so prominently in a document as important as the Declaration of Independence.
Granted, the immigration issue is a big one, and I'm not smart enough to understand all of the issues. But, I can understand a family willing to risk entering the U.S. because what they left is so traumatizing and denies them human dignity. How little do they know that more trauma awaits them at the US border.
I feel powerless to fix the harm that Trump is doing; he's affirming the superiority of the white race and encouraging not only Americans, but all white people in the entire world to rise up against the evil immigrant.
This can't be a partisan issue any longer; we white people can no longer afford to be complicit by doing nothing to stop Trump. All the people of color must find their voice in order to truly have a great America.
White supremacy will not make America great again. We need to do as much as we can with our local government to protect every immigrant, documented and not, living within our borders.
Shirlee Perry, Lincoln