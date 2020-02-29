Letter, 3/1: Immigrants enrich quality of life

Europeans migrated to places such as North America and Australia for better living conditions. They not only did not seek permission from the native people (a process now called "asylum") but went on to decimate most of the native people (a process now called "genocide").

The representative governments of the descendants of these immigrants are now making entry to their countries almost impossible for the modern-day migrants seeking to improve their living conditions unless they are highly skilled or white Scandinavians.

Any religiously moral or morally religious person should find such a policy totally hypocritical and inhumane.

Ours is one of the most diverse countries in the world, and an overwhelming majority of the people I have interacted with during the last 50 years have been kind and caring. I sincerely hope that we continue to appreciate more and more how diversity contributes positively to the quality of life for all of us.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

