Letter: Immigrants add to society
Letter: Immigrants add to society

KMTV in Omaha reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is working with Stephen Miller, a fervently anti-immigrant former Trump aide. Miller says Herbster has committed to discouraging both immigrants and refugees from coming to the United States.

Herbster’s own comments are extreme and disturbing, claiming that people coming across the border “don’t give a damn about America” and that “most of them want to destroy this country.”

Anti-immigrant rhetoric goes further back than the founding of this country. While I can’t be certain about the Herbster family origin, the name is German, like my own original surname.

As a German-American whose great grandparents came to this country in the 1800’s, it was interesting to me to learn that German immigrants were once considered “human flotsam,” as were the Irish, French and Italians. Fear was expressed about the flooding of America by “the most degenerate races of olden day Europe,” according to the book "Caste," by Isabel Wilkerson.

If Herbster cannot acknowledge the vital contributions of current immigrants and refugees and Nebraska’s dependence on their labor, one would think he at least would have empathy about the discrimination and disdain faced by virtually all immigrant populations, including his own. The irony is that relentless discrimination occurs yet today even against the Natives who were here first.

Persons of all nationalities, races and ethnic groups have furthered the development of our nation. Immigrants do not destroy our culture as Herbster claims will happen — they have always added to its richness.

Kathy Ward, Lincoln

