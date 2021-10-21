Letter: Immigrants add to society

KMTV in Omaha reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is working with Stephen Miller, a fervently anti-immigrant former Trump aide. Miller says Herbster has committed to discouraging both immigrants and refugees from coming to the United States.

Herbster’s own comments are extreme and disturbing, claiming that people coming across the border “don’t give a damn about America” and that “most of them want to destroy this country.”

Anti-immigrant rhetoric goes further back than the founding of this country. While I can’t be certain about the Herbster family origin, the name is German, like my own original surname.

As a German-American whose great grandparents came to this country in the 1800’s, it was interesting to me to learn that German immigrants were once considered “human flotsam,” as were the Irish, French and Italians. Fear was expressed about the flooding of America by “the most degenerate races of olden day Europe,” according to the book "Caste," by Isabel Wilkerson.