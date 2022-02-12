Letter: Image wrong for Nebraska

When he works the pump action of his shotgun as if he’s loading a shell from the magazine into the chamber to fire and he claims this is the “Nebraska Way” to keep us safe from those in Washington, he is sending the message that using guns/violence is OK.

Is this the message we the residents of Nebraska want to represent us? I think not, because if it is, then he or we are no better than those individuals who attacked our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. This is definitely not the image that I believe represents the vast majority of Nebraskans.