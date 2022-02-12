 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Image wrong for Nebraska

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

Jim Pillen’s latest TV ad is totally inappropriate.

When he works the pump action of his shotgun as if he’s loading a shell from the magazine into the chamber to fire and he claims this is the “Nebraska Way” to keep us safe from those in Washington, he is sending the message that using guns/violence is OK.

Is this the message we the residents of Nebraska want to represent us? I think not, because if it is, then he or we are no better than those individuals who attacked our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. This is definitely not the image that I believe represents the vast majority of Nebraskans.

Robert Hoyer, Lincoln

