The roots of our country’s shameful gun violence are revealed in this insightful quote from author Kahlil Gibran: "We choose our joys and sorrows long before we experience them."

Scorning the laws of unintended consequences, we have preordained our national disgrace by being shortsighted, self-serving and simply stupid.

Lacking foresight, or even a sense of irony, the Supreme Court riddled the Second Amendment’s preconditional imperative. In D.C. vs. Heller, the necessity of "a well-regulated militia" succumbed to the obscenity of indiscriminate mayhem. Subsequent slack-minded rulings (Bruen, Rahimi, et.al.) then affirmed that "the security of a free state" is now a nation under siege.

Exploiting these precipitate decisions is vested-interest fear-mongering by those who pontificate that more guns will decrease gun deaths. Guns now outnumber people, yet the carnage continues. Their illogic is tantamount to claiming more carcinogens in the body will reduce cancer.

Engendering and perpetuating our uniquely American ignominy is an endemic cerebral void among the self-proclaimed highest form of life. Condoning the purchase of guns by those who are incapable of handling their own affairs or who are under a domestic violence restraining order defines empty-headed. Likewise, what is ambiguous about the meaning and intent of assault weapon and why can one be obtained with less scrutiny than buying Claritin?

Each tragedy’s perfunctory "thoughts and prayers" are merely attempts to assuage rightly-earned guilt. Nor is there comfort in knowing that the gun which rendered a loved-one virtually unrecognizable was purchased legally.

Having forsaken prudence and retrospection, our only hope may be CPR (Civic Pride Renewal) in which a shared humanity resuscitates common-sense.

In the meantime, please cherish those you hold dear and imbed their images in your memory. Needing to identify them later will be excruciating; if even possible.

Larry McClung, Lincoln