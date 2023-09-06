Nebraska’s two inspector general positions, for children and for prisons, were created by the Legislature in response to failures in the state’s systems to administer at-risk children and persons who are incarcerated. Like the ombudsman’s office, they have been very successful in identifying both individual failings and systemic problem areas. Both inspectors general have helped the Legislature understand how their laws have been applied and what new laws might be needed to accomplish the Legislature’s purposes.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers has now issued an opinion stating that the IG offices are unconstitutional, but his reasoning is shaky. Legislatures do, and must, bind future bodies to their decisions — otherwise we would have no laws at all.

The IGs need personal and confidential information to distill into their reports — they do not need to provide the confidential information itself to the Legislature.

The IGs investigations have saved lives; preserved the rights of the vulnerable; spotlighted the execution, and circumvention, of existing laws; and pointed out where new legislation is needed. If anything has been “unconstitutional,” it is the judiciary’s end run around sentence reduction provisions in the same legislation that created the prison IG position.

Our state must not allow the important work of the IGs to be hijacked by an ill-founded opinion by our current attorney general.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln