Curious that both Sen. Lou Ann Linehan (“Letter missed point of law,” Aug. 27) and William Austin (“School measure will save taxes,” Aug. 28) seemingly missed a main point of criticism of the Opportunity Scholarship Act: No mention of religious schools being financed by the state.

Anyone who has attended a religious private school knows that the primary purpose of such schools is children's education (and indoctrination) in a religion. Public funds should not be used for such aims.

And not a peep in either letter about the source of funding the act: Cancellation of Nebraska tax obligations for matching donations made to private schools for scholarships.

So this will “will serve families and children truly in need all across the state”? Does Sen. Linehan mean those truly in need of religious education? Then say so and stop scamming the public with deliberately incomplete misleading information about the OSA.

As for William Austin's reference to “the valuable contribution that private schools have made to our society for decades,” what is that? Religious indoctrination? Regarding “A little competition from private school is healthy for our public school systems,” how about a level playing field before any such comparison: Do private schools satisfy all requirements that public schools must, e.g., accounting for kids with special needs, various handicaps, debilitating diseases, etc.?

Choice for public vs. private schooling is always available. If you choose to send your child to a private religious school, pay for it yourself. As for helping children of low income families attend religious schools, shouldn't wealthier members of the affiliated church be willing to do that without a tax handout?

Thomas Shores, Lincoln