Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

Capitol Riot Anniversary

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand outside the House chamber in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, one year after the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who assaulted police and smashed their way into the Congress to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., one would think that the dust of lies would have settled, and the truth would rise to the surface. This is currently not the case. At least, not yet.

In the past, people received a majority of their news from the local and national media. Prior to publishing the story, evidence would confirm it to be accurate and factual. Today, with access to the internet and various social media, anyone can post almost anything, whether it is true or not. Hence, the satirical phrase, "If it’s on the internet, it must be true." Sadly, many people actually accept unsubstantiated posts as gospel, ignoring existing evidence.

Medical evidence proves that tobacco use causes cancer. Regardless, people ignore the evidence and smoke anyway. The latest hypocrisy is people refusing the COVID-19 vaccines because of not knowing the ingredients. However, when they enter the hospital for COVID treatment, they are willing to accept the medicine, despite not knowing its ingredients.

As with ignoring evidence, not having any evidence can be equally problematic. After the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s attorneys filed approximately 50 lawsuits, claiming the "Big Lie" of election fraud. His lawyers had no evidence, so the cases were tossed out. Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr declared there was no wrongdoing. Despite no evidence, the "Big Lie" goes on.

As the Jan. 6 commission collects evidence, we can only hope that the truth will finally be revealed. Remarkably, some may choose to ignore it. If the evidence revealed proves that the "Big Lie" was just that, it will be easier for the detractors to dismiss the findings, rather than withstand the humiliation of being proven wrong.

In this case, ignoring the evidence might cost us our democracy.

Brad Carper, Lincoln

