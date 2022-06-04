 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If lawmakers won't, voters will

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

 William Luther, Associated Press

If our elected representatives in Congress and in the Nebraska state government continue to sit on their hands and offer only smarmy thoughts and prayers, they are worthless and should be replaced as soon as voters can get to the ballot box.

Do you, honest to God, believe, swearing on your Bible, that our Founding Fathers – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison – do you honestly believe they would tell us today that they wrote the Second Amendment with a loophole so that they could give madmen and fools the right, unregulated and with no oversight whatsoever, to slaughter innocent schoolchildren with heavy automatic weapons?

I am a grandfather and love my four grandchildren. And what kind of miserable hypocrites are you?

We are the only nation in the world that puts up with such madness – because of a cowardly minority in Congress who have been bought and sold by the NRA and are desperately hanging onto their meaningless jobs as “our elected representatives.”

Please, all of you, resign in shame. Crawl back under a rock. It’s sickening to have to listen to you.

John DeFrain, Lincoln

