In November 2018, I voted in favor of the victorious Initiative 427, expanding Medicaid coverage to Nebraskans under the age of 65 with incomes equal to or below 138% of the federal poverty line.
I did not vote for needless barriers to care. I did not vote for punitive work requirements (as if joblessness and poverty required further disincentive). Work requirements deny regular and timely healthcare to Nebraskans.
I did not vote for delays in implementation so that the state could design costly bureaucratic schemes to enforce these work requirements. I did not vote for partial access to healthcare. A short-term savings, realized by denying dental care to Nebraskans working less than the “required” amount, may ultimately lead to an emergency room visit when an abscessed tooth goes untreated.
Along with the majority of Nebraskans, we voted to bring federal dollars back to Nebraska to expand Medicaid. I do not appreciate seeing that vote, and the votes of hundreds of thousands of Nebraska voters, disregarded by our state government.
I encourage Nebraskans to join me in calling on the Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Pete Ricketts to abandon work requirements and implement Medicaid expansion swiftly.
Max Goodwin, Lincoln