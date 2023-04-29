Legislative Bill 574 is called the “Let them grow Act.” A more appropriate name might be the “I'm a Better Parent Than Megan Hunt Act.”

Senator Hunt came forward and told the Legislature about her son. Instead of using her wisdom as someone who has experience dealing with transgender care, 33 of our senators acted like those childless people giving parenting advice to parents. They have decided they know better than Senator Hunt what is best for her son.

They claim parents know how to best educate their children but do not believe they know how to get their children the best medical care with the help of physicians. Either you believe in parental rights or you do not.

Eloise O. Herr, Lincoln