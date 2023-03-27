I received a mailer from one of the Republican candidates for mayor of Lincoln. Under the header, "This is Leirion's Lincoln," it says "Number of shootings is up in Lincoln," which made me laugh out loud.

The candidate of the "Guns, guns, and more guns!" party is criticizing a Democrat for the number of shootings in Lincoln! This state has been run by Republicans forever, and they still find a way to make everything wrong with it someone else's fault. The rampant hypocrisy is truly astounding.