Hypocrisy on new gun law

Recently, I learned that Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff in honor of law enforcement officers who have died during the execution of their law enforcement duties.

The unbelievable hypocrisy of this command is that just a few weeks ago he and a group of Nebraska lawmakers ceremoniously celebrated the signing into law the “permitless carry law.”

With the passage of this National Republican Party-agenda law, every time a law enforcement officer approaches an individual, there is the possibility that the individual is armed with a deadly weapon.

The possibility of a deadly shootout and loss of life of a law enforcement officer has increased tenfold with passage of this extremely dangerous law.

Within the state of Nebraska, what ever happened to the term, “intellectualism”?

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar