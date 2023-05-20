Hypocrisy on new gun law
Recently, I learned that Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen ordered flags in Nebraska to be flown at half-staff in honor of law enforcement officers who have died during the execution of their law enforcement duties.
The unbelievable hypocrisy of this command is that just a few weeks ago he and a group of Nebraska lawmakers ceremoniously celebrated the signing into law the “permitless carry law.”
With the passage of this National Republican Party-agenda law, every time a law enforcement officer approaches an individual, there is the possibility that the individual is armed with a deadly weapon.
The possibility of a deadly shootout and loss of life of a law enforcement officer has increased tenfold with passage of this extremely dangerous law.
Within the state of Nebraska, what ever happened to the term, “intellectualism”?
People are also reading…
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar