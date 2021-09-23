 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Huskers must also aim to beat heat
0 Comments

Letter: Huskers must also aim to beat heat

  • 0
Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Unlike fans at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska football players get some shade by the sidelines during the game against Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 11.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Huskers are on a roll even after their tough loss to Oklahoma and now seem ready to face Michigan State this Saturday. As a true Husker fan, I have faith that we can regain some of our former glory days!

However, one of the remaining obstacles looming in front of us is the oppressive heat. The field temperature at the Buffalo game was 129 degrees, according to meteorologist Rusty Dawkins. Luckily, an exemption was made for the nearly unprecedented heat so that the fans were allowed to bring in a water bottle. It’s only going to get hotter each season.

Let’s imagine instead of facing Michigan State that the opponent we are now facing is the climate crisis. Even though victory isn’t assured, wouldn’t you do everything in your power to stop it or at least slow it down?

Well, here’s your chance.

The one thing you can do this week to ensure future games will be more enjoyable to attend is to contact both Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse  and remind them that they’re part of the team and to put a price on carbon.

It’s part of the budget reconciliation package. It can be implemented quickly and easily and have immediate effects on emissions and thereby help us beat the heat.

Even if you’re not political but just a Husker fan, this is something that affects everybody and everything. It’s easy and fast to call or email to leave that brief message.

You can make a difference today if you call -- and, of course, Go Big Red!

John Carlini, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A message of inclusion
Letters

Letter: A message of inclusion

  • Updated

I was pleased to read the recent article about disabled educator Rachel Veenendaal holding Lincoln Public Schools accountable for their employ…

Letter: A nation without unity
Letters

Letter: A nation without unity

As I reflected on the horrendous events of 9/11, I am reminded of the sacrifices that were made by so many on that day, for the next 20 years,…

Letter: Facing down latest threat
Letters

Letter: Facing down latest threat

  • Updated

By all means, we should have memorialized those lost on 9/11 and honored the heroes who responded. But how about a little less wallowing in gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News