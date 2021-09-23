Letter: Huskers must also aim to beat heat

The Huskers are on a roll even after their tough loss to Oklahoma and now seem ready to face Michigan State this Saturday. As a true Husker fan, I have faith that we can regain some of our former glory days!

However, one of the remaining obstacles looming in front of us is the oppressive heat. The field temperature at the Buffalo game was 129 degrees, according to meteorologist Rusty Dawkins. Luckily, an exemption was made for the nearly unprecedented heat so that the fans were allowed to bring in a water bottle. It’s only going to get hotter each season.

Let’s imagine instead of facing Michigan State that the opponent we are now facing is the climate crisis. Even though victory isn’t assured, wouldn’t you do everything in your power to stop it or at least slow it down?

Well, here’s your chance.

The one thing you can do this week to ensure future games will be more enjoyable to attend is to contact both Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and remind them that they’re part of the team and to put a price on carbon.

It’s part of the budget reconciliation package. It can be implemented quickly and easily and have immediate effects on emissions and thereby help us beat the heat.