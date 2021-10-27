Letter: Huskers' errors need attention

Self-flagellation. After four years someone -- maybe Athletic Director Trev Alberts -- needs to stop what's going on and make changes since Scott Frost apparently will not.
Mistakes? What's the punishment to fit the crime? Mental mistakes, physical mistakes, poor performance.
Coaches can't fix it? Fix the coaches involved. Players repeat mistakes? Hit the depth chart and make changes.
Bench Adrian Martinez. Change up the offensive line. Fire a coach. Get the special teams attention.
James Lieske, Estero, Florida