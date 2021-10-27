 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Huskers' errors need attention
0 Comments

Letter: Huskers' errors need attention

  • 0
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick (left) and Mario Verduzco during pregame warmups before taking on Minnesota on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Self-flagellation. After four years someone -- maybe Athletic Director Trev Alberts -- needs to stop what's going on and make changes since Scott Frost apparently will not.

Mistakes? What's the punishment to fit the crime? Mental mistakes, physical mistakes, poor performance.

Coaches can't fix it? Fix the coaches involved. Players repeat mistakes? Hit the depth chart and make changes.

Bench Adrian Martinez. Change up the offensive line. Fire a coach. Get the special teams attention.

James Lieske, Estero, Florida

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrants add to society
Letters

Letter: Immigrants add to society

  • Updated

KMTV in Omaha reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is working with Stephen Miller, a fervently anti-immigrant form…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News