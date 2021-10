Coach Scott Frost and the Cornhusker football team did a fantastic job playing against Michigan Saturday. They shouldn't let the negativity get them down.

Yes, it's nice to win, but it's also how the team played the game, and they deserve a big pat on the back for their dynamic perseverance. Negativity is heard louder, but pride is purer, runs deeper and there are many of us who are very proud of the team. Hang in there!