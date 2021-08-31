Letter: Huskers a real fixer-upper

While we’re all disappointed in the lack of on-field progress, Husker fans need to be patient with Scott Frost and staff. This isn’t an episode of HGTV’s “No Demo Reno.” This is “Fixer Upper” — knocking out walls, reorienting the roof and jack-hammering the floor to replace a sewer line.

Sometimes you have to do a lot of hard work and endure setbacks before you see aesthetic progress, and the guy Nebraskans entrusted to get the job done insists the hard work is taking place. Frost signed a seven-year contract, and while it’s unheard of to give a coach that much time when they’re not producing wins, it is foolish to talk termination at this point.

Three years (one of which was wonky because of COVID) is not nearly enough time to build a program from scratch. Keep in mind also, if Frost — a guy who was the “it” candidate, who has all the credentials and who gets the Nebraska culture — can’t turn things around, who possibly will?

If Nebraska runs off its native son and would-be savior after four seasons, quality candidates won’t exactly be jostling each other to get in line.