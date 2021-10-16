Letter: Husker power, not fire power

I have been to all of the Huskers' football home games this year, and I have really enjoyed the experience of the games, having only been to a few games since 2009 after moving to Evanston, Illinois, for grad school.

Since my last full season in 2008, pyrotechnics have become part of the gameday experience, and I am OK with this, except for one point of the pregame: Husker Power.

I believe that the fireworks detract from the Husker Power chant and should not be used then. Or, if fireworks are used, don't use the "sonic-boom" ones. Let the crowd's amplified voices stand on their own, without the need for extra noise from fireworks.

Noah Weiss, Lincoln

