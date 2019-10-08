{{featured_button_text}}
Fan greet at Lincoln Airport

Volunteers greet Ohio State football fans departing a special direct flight from Columbus, Ohio, at the Lincoln Airport on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

I'm an Ohio State alum and fan. I had the good fortune to attend the Sept. 28 football game in Lincoln. I was blessed in three ways.

First, Memorial Stadium was the 11th Big Ten venue in which I have watched my Buckeyes play football. (Attending games at all 14 is one of my bucket-list items). Secondly, my Buckeyes won.

Thirdly, and most importantly, Husker fans were the most courteous and friendly I have yet to encounter, and you should be very proud. Thanks to all you Huskers for a most enjoyable experience!

William David Snyder, Holland, Mich.

