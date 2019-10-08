I'm an Ohio State alum and fan. I had the good fortune to attend the Sept. 28 football game in Lincoln. I was blessed in three ways.
First, Memorial Stadium was the 11th Big Ten venue in which I have watched my Buckeyes play football. (Attending games at all 14 is one of my bucket-list items). Secondly, my Buckeyes won.
Thirdly, and most importantly, Husker fans were the most courteous and friendly I have yet to encounter, and you should be very proud. Thanks to all you Huskers for a most enjoyable experience!
William David Snyder, Holland, Mich.