Are you kidding me? Once again, Gov. Pete Ricketts has shown that he is more interested in pandering to his base and burnishing his Trump creds than he is doing the right thing!

This is a man who claims to be a good Catholic. Maybe he needs to spend some time reading the Bible. Not helping kids just because he doesn't like President Biden's policies is just plain disgusting.

And, no, I am not religious, but I know right from wrong!

Richard Hawkins, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0