I'm impressed by the courage shown by Sen. Megan Hunt for ditching the Democratic Party label and changing her affiliation to nonpartisan ("'The parties are not the future,'" May 6).

She made the switch not because she's become too liberal for the Democratic Party, but because, like most people, she's an amalgamation of different political beliefs.

Being an independent voter doesn't mean you don't vote along certain ideological lines. Rather, it's a recognition that there's more to each human being than one party's platform can encapsulate.

Eric Foster, Lincoln