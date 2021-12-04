 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hunger heroes making difference
0 Comments

Letter: Hunger heroes making difference

  • 0
Cars line up at Empty Bowls to Go event

Participants line up in their cars June 1 at the Empty Bowls to Go fundraiser for the Lincoln Food Bank. Event guests remained in their vehicles as they received a handcrafted bowl from Down Under Pottery, a to-go cup of soup and an individually wrapped cookie from The Cookie Company.

 PHOTOS BY MARK SCHWANINGER

For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.

Yet, through it all, hunger heroes have stepped up to ensure children have access to the meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and community groups -- amongst others -- have banded together and worked tirelessly to feed kids. Even in the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals.

In Nebraska, hunger heroes are everywhere. At Lincoln Public Schools, supply chain issues have kept nutrition staff and administrators on their toes with delays and shortages of certain foods. Despite it all they continue to serve 26,000 lunches and 8,000 breakfasts per day. The Food Bank of Lincoln is providing backpacks of food going home with 2,700 students per week and serving 5,300 per month through school market/pantries.

Meals and services only reach kids and families because of the dedicated and often unseen heroes who work day in and day out to provide for kids in every corner of our state and country. During this season of gratitude, we thank those behind the scenes feeding kids. Because of you, kids are able to reach their full potential.

Eric Savaiano, Lincoln

Facilitator, Nebraska Student Nutrition Action Committee

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame
Letters

Letter: Fox News isn't to blame

  • Updated

Recently, Don Walton credited Fox News with the inability of the Democratic Party to win a statewide office ("Fox News has had major impact on…

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth
Letters

Letter: Mask mandate needs teeth

  • Updated

My wife and I sat behind behind a family of four maskless people at a recent indoor sporting event. They had worn masks, obviously, to enter, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News