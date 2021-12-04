Letter: Hunger heroes making difference

For nearly two years, the pandemic has disrupted daily life, taking a toll on the well-being of families. As a result, hundreds of thousands of kids could be struggling with hunger.

Yet, through it all, hunger heroes have stepped up to ensure children have access to the meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Principals, teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition staff and community groups -- amongst others -- have banded together and worked tirelessly to feed kids. Even in the face of ever-evolving challenges, these hunger heroes continue to pivot seamlessly, adopting innovative solutions to get children food through school and community meals.

In Nebraska, hunger heroes are everywhere. At Lincoln Public Schools, supply chain issues have kept nutrition staff and administrators on their toes with delays and shortages of certain foods. Despite it all they continue to serve 26,000 lunches and 8,000 breakfasts per day. The Food Bank of Lincoln is providing backpacks of food going home with 2,700 students per week and serving 5,300 per month through school market/pantries.