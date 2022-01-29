 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Humpty Trumpty set for great fall

  • 0
Trump Legal Troubles 2

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally Sept. 25 in Perry, Ga.

 Ben Gray, Associated Press

These times hearken back to the time of Richard Nixon. The patterns now are much the same as then, with legislative hearings, the plot expands, court appeals, nine wise men said Nixon couldn’t block access to info, many going to jail, etc.

The whole mess started with election stunts. Nixon was fortunate that his vice president pardoned him.  It is very unlikely that will happen with former President Donald Trump.

History is filled with political actions that turned into children’s ditties and even movies. "The Wizard of Oz" is a prime example. The characters in the movie represents the president, Congress, banks, industry and farmers, and the yellow brick road represents the gold standard.

Another example: "Humpty Dumpty" sounds very much like what is happening to Trump right now. I propose a new ditty will emerge, and it will go something like this.

Humpty Trumpty sat on his throne. Humpty Trumpty had a bad fall. Nine wise justices said no to his call. All his men with money galore, could not put Humpty Trumpty on the throne, again.

People are also reading…

Darryll Pederson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Distric…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

I'm an old guy (94) in a retirement home. We have a wide range of backgrounds and opinions here, and I don't speak for anyone else, but I find…

Letter: It's someone else's turn

Letter: It's someone else's turn

I have been a faithful supporter of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry since he was first elected in 2004. For the most part, his voting record has reflect…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News