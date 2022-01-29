Letter: Humpty Trumpty set for great fall

These times hearken back to the time of Richard Nixon. The patterns now are much the same as then, with legislative hearings, the plot expands, court appeals, nine wise men said Nixon couldn’t block access to info, many going to jail, etc.

The whole mess started with election stunts. Nixon was fortunate that his vice president pardoned him. It is very unlikely that will happen with former President Donald Trump.

History is filled with political actions that turned into children’s ditties and even movies. "The Wizard of Oz" is a prime example. The characters in the movie represents the president, Congress, banks, industry and farmers, and the yellow brick road represents the gold standard.

Another example: "Humpty Dumpty" sounds very much like what is happening to Trump right now. I propose a new ditty will emerge, and it will go something like this.

Humpty Trumpty sat on his throne. Humpty Trumpty had a bad fall. Nine wise justices said no to his call. All his men with money galore, could not put Humpty Trumpty on the throne, again.

Darryll Pederson, Lincoln

